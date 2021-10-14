HIGH POINT — Donald Earl McDowell Sr. departed from his earthly life on Oct. 10, 2021.
He was born in Kings Mountain, NC on Oct. 29, 1947, to the union of the late George Ernest McDowell and Earlie Mae Bell McDowell. Later, he was raised by his paternal aunt Helen M. Carver, whom he lovingly and affectionately called Mother. He was also preceded in death by a brother, Ronald McDowell, and a sister, Addie McDowell Roberts.
Donald received his education from High Point City Schools, and was a graduate of William Penn High School, Class of 1967. Donald joined the United States Army, where he served an enlistment of 4 years. He was a family-oriented person who loved spending time with his children and grandchildren, teaching them the fine art of every sport he knew. Donald even coached a few athletic teams in which his children participated. He was a great provider for his family and spent his latter years working at Valspar Corporation. Donald was loved by many young men who saw him as their father figure and would spend time with him soaking up his wisdom. He was energetic and had a zest for life.
He leaves to lovingly cherish his memories, his wife of 42 years, Maggie Quick McDowell; a son, Donald E. McDowell Jr.; two daughters, Yolanda McDowell and Stephanie Miles; six grandchildren, Nicholas Covington, Candice Covington, Brea Miles, Essence Miles, Zoie McDowell-Gilmore, and Ayden McDowell; one great-grandson, Tazmin Miles-McAdoo; one sister, Annie Francilla Guinn of Kings Mountain, NC; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Funeral service will be held Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021 at 12 p.m. at Phillips Funeral Service Chapel with Rev. F.O. Bass Jr., officiating. Interment will follow at Carolina Biblical Gardens.
The family will receive friends at the chapel from 11:30 a.m. until 12 p.m.
Final arrangements are entrusted to Phillips Funeral Service, Inc.
Online condolences may be sent to the McDowell family
at phillipsfuneral
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.