THOMASVILLE — Donald Raymond Dorsett, 91, of Thomasville, passed away Sunday, Dec.12, 2021, at Piedmont Crossing.
Donald was born on Jan. 26, 1930, in Davidson County, to the late Eddie Carson Dorsett Sr. and Bessie Hunt Dorsett. He served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War and first worked for Borden Dairy, then USPS as a Postal Carrier for over 30 years; after retirement, he worked part-time at Quality Hardware. Donald was a member of Fairgrove United Methodist Church,, where he served as a member of Methodist Men. He loved caring for his yard, golf, fishing, the outdoors and was a member of the Post Office Retirees and the Rod and Reel Club, of which he cooked for years. He always made friends with everyone. Along with his parents, he is preceded in death by his daughter, Karen Mauldin; two sisters, Eunice Morris and Ruth Hylton Messer; and two brothers, Eddie Dorsett and Thomas Dorsett.
Surviving is his loving wife of 68 years, Ruth Ward Dorsett, of the home; son, Alan Ray Dorsett, of the home; son-in-law, Dr. Harold (Hal) Mauldin, of Reidsville; and two grandchildren, Melissa Anne Mauldin and Kevin McSwain Mauldin.
A funeral service will be held Thursday, Dec. 16, at 2 p.m. at Fairgrove United Methodist Church, 138 Fairgrove Church Road, Thomasville, with Rev. Tom Jolly, Rev. Stephen Blair, and Mrs. Jane Baity officiating. A visitation will be held Wednesday, Dec. 15 from 6-8 p.m. at J.C. Green and Sons Funeral Home, 122 W. Main St., Thomasville. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Fairgrove United Methodist Church, 138 Fairgrove Church Road, Thomasville, N.C. 27360. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.jcgreenandsons.com.
