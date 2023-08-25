GREENSBORO — Mr. Donald “Don” William Parham Jr., 96, resident of Greensboro, died August 25, 2023 at The Arboretum at Heritage Greens.
He was born July 16, 1927 in Richmond, VA, a son to Donald Parham Sr. and Margie Cockman Parham. As a resident of this area most of his life, worked 37 years for AT&T and was a longtime member of Hickory Chapel Wesleyan Church in High Point. At the church, he was a member of the Berean Sunday School Class, served on the Local Board of Administration, and was church treasurer for 56 years. He also was active with the NC West District of the Wesleyan Church, serving as a delegate to their Annual District Conference for twenty-three years, and was a member of their Board of Administration for four years, Conference Action Committee for twenty-one years, and Nominating Committee for two years. Mr. Parham was also a veteran of the United States Coast Guard, serving from 1945 to 1946. On June 19, 1948, he married the former Mary Onn Ingram, who preceded him in death on Oct. 26, 2016. His brothers, Warren and Wayne Parham, also preceded him in death.
