HIGH POINT — Donald “Don” Barnard Jr. was born Dec. 3, 1948, and passed away Nov. 8, 2022. He was preceded in death by his parents, Bruce and Dot Barnard. He was also preceded in death by the love of his life, Jackie Lamar Barnard. Don loved his country and was a proud veteran of the United States Air Force. Uncle Donnie loved and was loved by his nephews, Hunter Camp and wife Susan, and Travis Camp and wife Amy; and his nieces, Mary Bryan Tweedy and husband Matt, and Kathryn Midkiff and husband Dave. The family will have a private service at a later date.
Online condolences may be made on his memorial page at www.cumbyfuneral.com. Arrangements by Cumby Family Funeral Service, High Point.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.