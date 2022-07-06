KERNERSVILLE — Donald Davis, age 85, widower of the late Helen Davis, passed away on Tuesday, July 5, 2022.
Born in the Piedmont of North Carolina, he was the son of the late Henry Davis and Irene Yarnell. Mr. Davis was a graduate of NC State University, served in the U.S. National Guard, and retired from R.J. Reynolds Tobacco Company. He was a member of Oak View Baptist Church. He had a passion for working with bees and was a member of the Forsyth County Bee Club.
Mr. Davis is survived by two sons, Mike Davis (Karen) and Dan Davis (Donna); and a grandson, Zachary Davis.
A graveside service will be held on Monday, July 11, 2022 at 10 a.m. at Deep River Friends Meeting Cemetery conducted by Rev. Steve Smith.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Oak View Baptist Church, 810 Oakview Road, High Point, NC 27265.
