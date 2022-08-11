HIGH POINT — Donald Allen Dowdy, 88 of High Point passed away on Monday August 8, 2022 in his home.
This obituary is in addition to his first obituary..
Donald was married to the love of his life Annie Mae Seward Dowdy for 56 years. They built a wonderful life together until she passed away in 2019. He was one of the sweetest men you could ever meet and took care of her until her final day. He loved doing things for others and was known for handing out packs of pistachios to those he held dear.
He served in the United States Army from 1958-1962 and loved serving his country so much that he enlisted in the United States Navy until 1975.
In addition to his family in his first obituary, he is survived by his step daughter Gwen Lackey, his grandchildren Casey Kearns and husband Steve, Rachel Lackey, Hueston Lackey and wife Brianna, Tania Stewart and husband Andy, Kevin Blanco and wife Mimi and Ronny Young lll. His great grandchildren Dillon Allen Kearns, Sydney Kearns, Cole Lackey, Taylor Stewart, Kevin Maysonet and wife Stacy and Kevin Blanco Jr. His great great grandchildren Cayden Allen Kearns, Calleigh Ariane-Mae Kearns and Aaden and Bentley Maysonet.
For visitation and funeral arrangements please see first obituary.
