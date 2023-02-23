HIGH POINT — Don Smith Davis, affectionately known as “Pop” to his grandkids and others that loved him dearly, was born to Elisha and Leatha Bynum Davis on August 27, 1932, in Edgecombe County, NC. After several years of declining health, Don transitioned to his heavenly home at WFB Hospital in High Point, NC., on Feb. 20, 2023.
Don and his wife, Laura, moved to High Point in 1957, seeking better job opportunities. He worked for Alma Desk Furniture Company from the late 1960s until the company’s closure in 1991. Don was a member of St. John’s Lodge #19, serving faithfully for over 40 years. He was the chapter treasurer from 1982 to 2005 until declining health limited his ability to actively participate. In 2006, Don accepted Christ into his life and joined First Emmanuel Baptist Church where he was a faithful member until his passing.
He leaves to remember, laugh and celebrate his memories, his wife, Laura Cobb Davis, who was married to Don for 71 years; five children: Vernard Davis of High Point, NC; Hartensia (Richard) Bailey of Winston Salem, NC; Stacey (Yolonda) Davis Sr. of Powder Springs, GA; Tracy (Diane) Davis of Mebane, NC; Kay (Kevin) Porter of Jamestown, NC; one brother, Sam (Sharron) Davis of Rocky Mount, NC; sister-in-law, Mary (Curtis/deceased) Davis of St. Louis, MO., and a loving niece, Grinda Barnes of High Point, NC; additionally, he is survived by ten grandchildren, six great-grandkids, four great-great-grandkids; a host of nieces, nephews, other family members, and friends.
Funeral service will be held Sunday, Feb. 26, 2023 at 2 p.m. at First Emmanuel Baptist Church. The family will receive friends at the church from 1:30 p.m. until 2 p.m. Interment will be held Monday, Feb. 27, 2023 at 12 p.m. at Guilford Memorial Park.
Final arrangements are entrusted to Phillips Funeral Service, Inc.
