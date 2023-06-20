HIGH POINT — Don Lamarr Elkins, 92, of High Point, passed away Monday, June 19, 2023, at High Point Medical Center.
Born August 18, 1930, in High Point, he was a son of the late Ralph Elkins and the late Virginia Gribble Elkins. Don was a graduate of High Point High School, High Point College and was a Lieutenant in the US Navy. He retired from Pilot Life/Lincoln Financial with forty years of service and was a member of Bethel Global Methodist Church in Thomasville.
