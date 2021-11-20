DENTON — Dolton Odell Hulin, 89, of Martin Farm Rd., Denton, died Thursday, November 18, 2021, at Randolph Hospice House in Asheboro.
Funeral Service will be 1 p.m. Tuesday, November 23, 2021, at Briggs Funeral Home Memorial Chapel, with Rev. Tim Miller officiating. Burial will follow in Cid Methodist Church Cemetery.
The Hulin family will receive friends from noon to 1 p.m. Tuesday prior to the service on Tuesday at Briggs Funeral Home.
Born in Randolph County on June 28, 1932, he was the son of Elzie and Lilly Mae McDowell Hulin. He was a member of Cid Methodist Church and was a supervisor in the hosiery industry.
He was preceded in death by a sister, Anna Mae Sexton.
He is survived by his wife, Ruby Davis Hulin of the home; son, Douglas O. Hulin of Lexington; step-son, Glenn Carrick of Denton; step-daughter, Renee Gallimore of Denton; 3 sisters, Inez Sexton and Shirley Kindley, both of Denton, and JoAnn Crowe of Lexington; grandchild, Kinsley Hulin.
Briggs Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
