HIGH POINT — The funeral for Dolores Rae Jordan McCoy will be Saturday, June 18, 2022. Family hour starts at 11 a.m. funeral starts at 12 a.m. at Williams Memorial CME Church 3400 Triangle Lake Road, High Point NC 27260.
Trending Recipes
Latest e-Edition
Latest News
- Split board approves county budget
- Faith Calendar
- Atlanta, Miami, Philadelphia, Seattle among World Cup sites
- Eye care entrepreneur joins HPU innovators program
- Storm star Sue Bird says 2022 will be her final WNBA season
- Jamestown fundraiser will benefit people of Ukraine
- High Point history app launches
- Christian music event coming to Archdale
Most Popular
Articles
- Dumped body connected to drug overdose
- School bond package protest continues
- Metal Works confirms expansion
- Kirkman Park gets new principal
- New Crime Stoppers program yields an arrest
- Couple identified in murder-suicide
- Hotel tax revenue rebounds
- Jeffrey “Jeff” Johnson
- Local roundup: Three players earn baseball all-state
- Police Report 6-16-22
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.