KERNERSVILLE — Ms. Dolly Tate, 82 years young, was born on August 15, 1939.
She passed on to her heavenly home and gained her wings on Monday, Jan. 3, 2022. She was born to the late Wamoth E. Manns and Eva-Mae Smith. She was born and raised in Jonesville, NC and was a long-time resident of Lexington, NC until moving to Kernersville, NC.
Dolly loved the Lord and she showed it through her singing.
She sung with the quartet group “The Lady Samaritan’s” for 33 years. She then started her own group “The Gospel Pearls” and they traveled both near and far spreading God’s Word through the ministry of song.
Dolly was a member of Upper Room Baptist and was the oldest member. She loved the young people and would often be found giving a word of encouragement. She would sing along with the choir and say: Look at my babies up there singing for the Lord.”
She was preceded in death by her husband, Donald W. Tate; father; Wamoth E. Manns; mother, Eva-Mae Smith; three daughters: Tina L. Tate, Karen L. Martin, Sharon Martin and one grandson, Michael Davis Sr.
She leaves to cherish her memories three daughters: Jacqueline (David) Watts of the home; Minister Colean Smith of Kernersville, NC; Tonya Thornton of Trinity, NC; two sons, Minister Coley (Taunya) Davis and Donald Davis of High Point, NC; one sister, Annie Lee Manns of Winston Salem, NC; 13 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren, one great-great grand and a host of family and friends.
Funeral service will be held Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022. Viewing at 2 p.m. and funeral at 2:30 p.m. at Upper Room Baptist Church.
The family is receiving visitors at 1123 Pennywood Dr., High Point, NC.
People’s Funeral Service is assisting the family.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.