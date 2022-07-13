TRINITY — Dolly Gail Pope Griffin, 76 of Trinity, gained her angel wings on July 9, 2022.
Dolly recently celebrated 56 years of marriage on June 3rd to the love of her life, Victor Edward Griffin. Dolly was of the Baptist faith and longed to be reunited with her son, mother, brothers and sisters who proceeded her in death.
Dolly was preceded in death by her mother, Dolly Elizabeth Naomi Adelae Byrd Pope; her son, Victor “Eddie Jr.” Edward Griffin Jr.; sisters, Treva Pope Hudson, Barbara “Jackie” Pope Robbins, Geraldine “Jerri” Pope Craven, Mary Lea Pope, Faye Pope Hedgecock, Linda Pope Vittitoe; brothers, Fred Pope, Ray Pope, and Homer Pope.
Dolly Gail Pope was born to Dolly Elizabeth Naomi Adelae Bryd Pope and Fred Eugene Pope. Dolly Gail earned her high school diploma from Guilford Technical Community College.
Dolly also attended Leon’s in Greensboro earning a degree in Cosmetology. Dolly’s most cherished accomplishment was receiving her Certified Nursing Assistant II.
Dolly’s greatest passion was caring for the elderly at Maryfield Nursing Home. It was with a heavy heart that she retired from Maryfield Nursing Home after 20-plus years. She touched many patients’ lives as well as their families during her time of service. She took great pride in caring for the elderly and loved her job.
Dolly is survived by her loving husband of the home, Victor Edward Griffin; her daughter Vickie Gale Griffin Butler and husband Chad Butler; granddaughter, Tori Butler, Noelle Butler, Charlsey Butler, Hannah Griffin; grandsons, Easton Butler, Bryce Griffin, Ethan Griffin; great granddaughter, Oaklee Fowler; brother, Jimmy Pope.
The family will receive friends and family Friday from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at Advantage Funerals and Cremations-Archdale. Funeral will be held in the chapel Saturday at noon. Burial will be at Floral Garden Memorial Park. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.AdvantageArchdale.com for the Griffin family.
