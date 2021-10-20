THOMASVILLE — Mr. Dolan Ervin Pierce, 76, a resident of Pierce Road, went home to be with Jesus on Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021 at the Hospice Home at High Point. Dolan was born on Oct. 25, 1944 in Randolph County, NC to Royce Reece Pierce and Millie Frances Barnes Pierce. He owned and operated Dolan Pierce Grading and Septic in Thomasville for over 50 years. Dolan was a hard worker and used his vast knowledge of construction to take on the most challenging projects. His two most memorable endeavors were his work in moving Houses with Easter and Pierce House Movers where he was involved in the moving of houses of all sizes, a church and train cars to include the Caboose’s in Denton and in Downtown Thomasville. He was also extremely proud of his involvement with the East Davidson High School Athletic Boosters where he worked to improve various athletic facilities. One of his greatest achievements was his contribution to the construction of the East Davidson to Brown Middle School walk bridge which has been in service now for 30 years.
Dolan was blessed to have many good friends throughout his life and he enjoyed spending time with each of them.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Don Pierce; and three sisters, Jewel Watford, Pauline Gordon, and Mary Hughes.
Surviving is his loving wife, Bonnie Grubb Pierce of the home; son, Joel Pierce and wife Ani of Thomasville; brother, Charles Pierce of Lexington; sister, Louise Elberson of Thomasville; and three grandchildren, Justin Canady and wife Tara of Charleston, SC, Sydni Pierce and Kirsten Pierce, both of Thomasville
A graveside service will be held on Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021 at 11 a.m. at Holly Hill Memorial Park Cemetery with Rev. Gary Myers officiating. Mr. Pierce will remain at the J.C. Green & Sons Funeral Home in Thomasville until taken to the cemetery 30 minutes prior to the graveside service and he will lie in state at the funeral home on Friday, Oct. 22, 2021 from 3 — 8 p.m. for members of the community to pay their respects. No formal visitation will be held.
Memorials may be directed to Oak Hill Memorial Baptist Church, 1793 Tower Rd. Thomasville, NC 27360. Online condolences may be sent to www.jcgreenandsons.com.
