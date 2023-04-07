HPTNWS- 4-8-23 CLAPP, DIXIE.jpg

HIGH POINT — Dixie Dean Henderson Clapp passed away on April 5, 2023 at the age of 92. She had been a resident of The Elms at Abbotswood Irving Park in Greensboro and River Landing at Sandy Ridge for the past three and a half years.

Dixie was born in 1930 to William Henry Henderson and Vera Vanetta Morris of High Point, NC. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband Clarence Lemuel Clapp Jr (Johnny) in 2009. She is survived by her children, David Michael Clapp (Cary, NC) and Sarah Etta Carter (Greensboro).

