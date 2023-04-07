HIGH POINT — Dixie Dean Henderson Clapp passed away on April 5, 2023 at the age of 92. She had been a resident of The Elms at Abbotswood Irving Park in Greensboro and River Landing at Sandy Ridge for the past three and a half years.
Dixie was born in 1930 to William Henry Henderson and Vera Vanetta Morris of High Point, NC. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband Clarence Lemuel Clapp Jr (Johnny) in 2009. She is survived by her children, David Michael Clapp (Cary, NC) and Sarah Etta Carter (Greensboro).
Dixie was a retired NC Public School teacher and a graduate of High Point College, where she met her husband. After marriage, they lived in Tampa, Florida where Johnny completed his USAF duties at McDill AF Base. They moved back to High Point where they raised their family.
Dixie was a devoted member of Green Street Baptist Church and later First Baptist in High Point. She was active in many church activities. She and Johnny enjoyed volunteering for numerous church and community organizations. Dixie appreciated nature and liked art, flowers, wild birds, and cooking. She was an accomplished seamstress and home decorator. Dixie loved hand knitting. Her creativity and skills were recognized by winning entries displayed in local competitions. Most of all, she loved her family completely and unconditionally. Her family loved her the same in return.
Even though Dixie lost many of her life memories, she never lost the love she felt for her children. Her children carry many of those missing memories and cherish them immensely.
A private burial will be in her family plot at Floral Garden Cemetery.
The family will host a reception and receive friends on Tuesday, April 11, 2023 from 11 a.m. to
1 p.m. at Sechrest-Davis Funerals & Cremations of High Point.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to your favorite charity or local church.
The family is under the care of Sechrest-Davis Funerals and Cremations of High Point.
