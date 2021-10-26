TRINITY — Dinesh “DT” Tolani, 58, entered into eternal rest on Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021.
He was born March 20, 1963, in Pune, India, a son of Pushpa Bhowjani Tolani and the late Vishnu Tolani. He was former owner of the Pioneer Restaurant in Archdale, and a former franchisee of East Coast Wings located in Thomasville and Wake Forest. When he wasn’t working, DT’s true love and passion was spending time with his family. He was a loving son, husband, father, brother and grandfather and will be dearly missed. In addition to his father, preceding him in death was his beloved dog, Marshmallow
He leaves to cherish his memory; his wife of 34 years, Denise Tolani; his sons, Dilip and Tristan Tolani; his mother, Pushpa Tolani; his brother, Vijay Tolani; and his grandchildren, Jordan, Jaxson, and Josslynn.
A service to celebrate DT’s life will be held on Thursday, Oct. 28, at 2 p.m., in the chapel of Cumby Family Funeral Service in Archdale, with Pastor Roger Carmichael officiating. His family will receive friends from 12:45 until 1:45 p.m., at the funeral home.
Memorials in DT’s memory may be made to the Hospice of the Piedmont, 1801 Westchester Drive, High Point, NC 27262.
Online condolences may be made on DT’s tribute page at www.cumbyfuneral.com.
Services are in the care of Cumby Family Funeral Service of Archdale.
