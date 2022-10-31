HPTNWS- 11-1-22 COX, DILLARD JR.jpg

HICKORY — Dillard Washington Cox Jr., age 72, of Hickory, went to be with the Lord on Sunday Oct. 30, 2022 at his residence following a period of declining health.

Mr. Cox was born on March 26, 1950 in Guilford County to the late Dillard Washington Cox Sr. and Helen Drum Cox. He was a United States Army Veteran serving in Vietnam as a Sergeant- Specialist 5 in the Signal Corp. He was formerly a maintenance foreman for Catawba Memorial Hospital, a licensed electrician and a sewing machine mechanic. He was a member of Shoup's Grove Baptist Church.

Trending Videos