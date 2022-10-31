HICKORY — Dillard Washington Cox Jr., age 72, of Hickory, went to be with the Lord on Sunday Oct. 30, 2022 at his residence following a period of declining health.
Mr. Cox was born on March 26, 1950 in Guilford County to the late Dillard Washington Cox Sr. and Helen Drum Cox. He was a United States Army Veteran serving in Vietnam as a Sergeant- Specialist 5 in the Signal Corp. He was formerly a maintenance foreman for Catawba Memorial Hospital, a licensed electrician and a sewing machine mechanic. He was a member of Shoup's Grove Baptist Church.
In addition to his parents he is preceded in death by a daughter, Catherine Anita Cox Stanley and a brother, Douglas Cox.
Survivors include his wife of 47 years, Nancy Townsend Cox, of the home; his son, David Ryan Cox and wife Candace of Hickory; his sister, Brenda McDowell and husband Charles of Ocean Isle Beach; his nephew, Chuck McDowell and wife Becky of Charleston, SC; his son-in-law, Damon Stanley and wife Carlette of Burgaw; grandchildren, Caroline Cox and Emily Cox both of Hickory, Jessica Stanley of Wilmington, and Jeremy Stanley and wife Hunter of Kentucky; also surviving is one great-grandchild, Magnolia Stanley of Kentucky.
Funeral Services will be held at 3 p.m. Friday Nov. 4, 2022 at Shoup's Grove Baptist Church, with Rev. J.C. Bradley and Rev. Tony Land officiating. Interment will follow at Shoup's Grove Baptist Church Cemetery, with military honors by the N.C. National Guard and the Caldwell County Veterans Honor Guard.
The family will receive friends Thursday from 6-8 p.m. at Heritage Funeral Service in Valdese, where the body will remain until placed in the church 30 minutes prior to the funeral hour.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Carolina Caring, Samaritans Purse, St. Judes Hospital, Shoup's Grove Baptist Church Building Fund or the charity of your choice.
Heritage Funeral Service & Crematory of Valdese is serving the Cox family.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.