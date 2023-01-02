TRINITY — Dianna Lynn Marshall Stevens, 50, died Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022, in Jamestown.
She was born Oct. 6, 1972, in High Point, and was the daughter of the late Jerry Reid Marshall and Sybil Ann Covington Marshall. She was a graduate of High Point Central High School and worked as a mail carrier for VIP Express. Dianna enjoyed watching television, going on vacation and spending time with family and friends.
Dianna is survived by her daughter, Samantha Lynn Stevens, and brother David Joseph Marshall, both of Trinity; two half-sisters, Amanda Duncan, of San Antonio, Texas, and Emily Marshall, of Virginia; stepmother Joni Marshall, of Clymer, Pennsylvania; and aunts, uncles and many cousins.
Celebration of life service celebrating Dianna’s life will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 4, in the chapel of Cumby Family Funeral Service, with Rev. Roger Carmichael officiating. Burial will follow at Floral Garden Memorial Park Cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 12:45 to 1:45 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home prior to the service.
Cumby Family Funeral Service is serving the Stevens family.
