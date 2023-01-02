HPTNWS- 1-3-23 STEVENS, DIANNA.jpg

TRINITY — Dianna Lynn Marshall Stevens, 50, died Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022, in Jamestown.

She was born Oct. 6, 1972, in High Point, and was the daughter of the late Jerry Reid Marshall and Sybil Ann Covington Marshall. She was a graduate of High Point Central High School and worked as a mail carrier for VIP Express. Dianna enjoyed watching television, going on vacation and spending time with family and friends.

