HIGH POINT — Diane Hartgrove Fogleman, 75, died Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022, at the Hospice Home at High Point after a four month battle with liver cancer.
Diane was born in High Point, the daughter of Ray and Agnes Hartgrove. She grew up in Clifton, NJ and attended public schools there. Diane returned to High Point in 1965 and worked at the High Point Public Library for 36 years before retiring from there in 2003. On July 15, 1978, she married Bobby W. Fogleman, who survives of the home.
In addition to her parents, Diane was preceded in death by sister, Deborah H. Piner Hooker and three step-siblings. Family survivors include sister-in-law, Peggy Fogleman Gansman and husband, Bob; niece Karen Gansman Rollins and husband, Hal, and their children, Judd and Kate; niece, Marci Piner McGuire and husband, Scott, and their children, Josh and Autumn; nephew Mike Piner and wife, Amy, and their children, Ashton and Casey; and a brother-in-law, David Hooker.
Diane mastered many arts and crafts during her life, but was most expert at knitting. She loved reading (she was in charge of acquisitions at the library), was an expert cook (hundreds of books), and was known for her delicious potato soup.
Due to Covid concerns, services will be held at a later date at Cumby Family Funeral Service in High Point. Times will be announced closer to the service date.
The family would like to thank Hospice of the Piedmont, particularly those who helped with Diane’s care, all who sent cards, food, flowers, and those friends who visited during her illness.
Memorials may be made to Hospice of the Piedmont, 1801 Westchester Dr., High Point, NC 27272, or to First Presbyterian Church, 918, N. Main Street, High Point, NC 27262.
Online condolences can be made at www.cumbyfuneral.com. Arrangement by Cumby Family Funeral Service in High Point.
