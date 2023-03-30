HIGH POINT — Diane A. Hartzog passed away on Thursday March 23, 2023. She was born March 3, 1948 in Rockville, Virginia. She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Hartzog, her parents Nellie and Carey Attkisson, and a sister Nancy Lindstrom, of Towanda, PA. She is survived by a brother, Ken Attkisson of Rockville, Virginia and various nieces and nephews.
She attended Elon College for a time where she began working part time in various furniture manufacturing related businesses. It was during this time that she met and married Robert. Together they proceeded to establish Artisan's Guild LLC in High Point, which produced casual furniture for many years until their retirement. After retirement, Diane began a relationship with Second Harvest Food Bank of Northwest N.C. where she helped with their advocacy and support for their mission in the area.
