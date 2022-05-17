CHARLOTTE — DeWitt Carriker passed away in his sleep early Monday morning, May 16, 2022. He had a wonderful sense of humor, a deep faith in God, a charismatic personality, and a sincere desire to help everyone he met.
Born in Concord, NC to Elizabeth C. Carriker and Allison C. Carriker, DeWitt graduated from Concord High School then completed his undergraduate degree at Mars Hill College and Catawba College. He later earned a Master’s in Business from The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. DeWitt was a faithful Tar Heel basketball fan. This past season’s team brought him a lot of joy during a time of serious illness.
DeWitt worked hard all his life and was generous with everything he earned. He began his career in the 1940s as a shoeshine boy in his father’s barber shop then worked at Cannon Mills throughout high school. While managing the automotive department at Sears in Charlotte, he met Reba Steele at the candy counter. They went on their first date at the Open Kitchen and were later married. Reba died in 2009, and DeWitt grieved her passing daily.
As a business teacher and guidance counselor with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg School System, DeWitt loved working with high school students at Garinger, East Mecklenburg, and West Charlotte. He was proud to have been the first white teacher at West Charlotte during desegregation. Before the computer age, DeWitt created the master schedule for East Mecklenburg with pen and paper.
In the early 1970s, DeWitt opened Carriker’s Furniture and Interiors. It grew into the largest high-end retail business in Charlotte. He was a talented IDS designer and had excellent taste in furniture. Nothing made him happier than hearing customers say how much they loved the purchases made at his store. As a member of the Plaza Midwood Board, he helped shape today’s thriving retail landscape.
Upon his retirement, DeWitt worked out at the Dowd YMCA daily and often met friends for lunch there. He also served on one of their boards. He began teaching Disciple Bible classes at Myers Park Methodist Church, forming close bonds with participants. He was a long-time member of Myers Park Country Club, where he enjoyed many Sunday dinners with friends and family.
In addition to his parents and wife, DeWitt was preceded in death by seven siblings: Nellie Dulin, Muriel Elizabeth Harris, Deanne Richardson, A.C. Carriker, Jr., Jim Carriker, Ivey Brewer, and Billy Carriker. He is survived by his only child, Elizabeth Cullins Carriker, of Charlotte; his sister, Janet Green, of Gastonia; his sister, Sheila McGee, of Concord, and many beloved nieces and nephews. The family expresses their sincere gratitude to Presbyterian Hospital in Charlotte, especially the Emergency Department.
Despite the pandemic overcrowding, healthcare workers consistently found him a bed and provided him with excellent cardiac care during multiple hospitalizations.
Huntersville Health and Rehabilitation, Sunrise on Providence, and Presbyterian Hospice also took excellent care of him during the last year of his life.
The celebration of DeWitt’s life will be held at Myers Park United Methodist Church at 1:30 p.m. on Thursday, May 19, 2022. In lieu of flowers, please send memorials to Myers Park United Methodist Church, 1501 Queens Road, Charlotte, NC 28207. Arrangements are in the care of Kenneth W. Poe Funeral & Cremation Service, 1321 Berkeley Ave., Charlotte, NC; 28204 (704) 641-7606. Online condolences can be shared at www.kennethpoeservices.com.
