HIGH POINT — DeVon Lynette Albea Kinsler, 33 transitioned on Wednesday, March 15, 2023. A Memorial Service will take place at 2 p.m. on Sunday, March 26, 2023, at Solid Rock Baptist Church, 903 Kearns St., High Point, NC. Johnson and Sons Funeral Home is assisting the family. Online condolences may be made at www.johnsonandsonsinc.com.

