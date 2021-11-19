THOMASVILLE – DeOsha Ajante’ DeShane’ Welch was born on Dec. 28, 1988, to Tenita and Ulysses Welch.
She received her education in the Guilford County School System, graduating from T. Wingate Andrews High School. After high school, she attended North Carolina Central University in Durham, NC.
DeOsha loved her family and all the family gatherings. She loved to cook and have fun with her family and friends. She was such a blessing to her family and friends. She will be deeply missed by her family, friends and all who knew her.
DeOsha was preceded in death by her aunt, ToShenda Streater; her grandmother, Evelyn Thomas and her grandfather, James Thomas.
She leaves to cherish her precious memory her son, Aamij Ulysses Welch of the home; parents, Tenita Welch of High Point, NC and Ulysses (Tonia) Welch of High Point, NC; brother, Marquez Welch of High Point, NC; sisters, Paizlee Wall and Tenisha McCall both of High Point, NC; grandparents, Barbara (Wilbert) Dow of High Point, NC; James (Arnita) Streater of Winston Salem, NC; Ulysses (Louise) Welch Jr. of High Point, NC; two special uncles, Donnie Streater of High Point, NC and Adrian Welch of High Point, NC; a special aunt and uncle who she called grandma and granddaddy, Ernest and Lou Rorie; two nephews, MaiJor Welch and Joshua Robinson Jr.; two nieces, Aamaree Shaw and Aliyah Wall; godparents, Patricia McCormick Dixon and Pridell McCormick both of High Point, NC; and a host of other family and friends.
Funeral service will be held Monday, Nov. 22, 2021 at 12 p.m. at Mt. Zion Baptist Church. Interment will follow at Carolina Biblical Gardens. The family will receive friends at the church from 11 a.m. until 12 p.m.
Final arrangements are entrusted to Phillips Funeral Service, Inc.
Online condolences may be sent to the Welch family at phillipsfuneralserviceinc.com
