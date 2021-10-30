HIGH POINT — Dennis Wayne Wesney Sr., 74, of High Point, passed away Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021, at Hospice Home at High Point.
A retired certified public accountant, Mr. Wesney was a native of Columbus, Ohio, and had lived in North Carolina since 2005. He previously was employed by the Bonitz Company, of Greensboro, NC, Bay Holdings Management, in Advance, Alternative Brands, in Mocksville, Kendall-Jackson Wine Estates, in Santa Rosa, California, and Charles Krug Winery, in St. Helena, California. Mr. Wesney was a member of Green Street Baptist Church and a 1969 graduate of The Ohio State University.
He is survived by his devoted wife of 49 years, Sue Brumback Wesney, of the home; son, Dennis Wesney Jr. and wife, Kelly, of High Point; brothers, Joe Wesney and wife Barbara, and Lindsey Wesney and wife Judy, all of Columbus, Ohio; grandchildren, Evie Wesney and Will Wesney, both of High Point; and several nieces and nephews.
A celebration of life will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 6, in the chapel of Wright Funerals-Cremations, with Rev. Jason Cogdill officiating
The family will receive friends with a meal following the service in the Wright Reception Room, located on the lower level of the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to Green Street Baptist Church or Hospice of the Piedmont.
In honor of Dennis, those who attend are requested to wear The Ohio State casual attire colors of scarlet (red) and gray.
Condolences may be expressed online at www.wrightfs.com.
Wright Funerals-Cremations is in charge of arrangements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.