Faltynski,DennisCOLOR8-1-23.jpg

HIGH POINT — Dennis Raymond Faltynski, 83, of High Point, died July 29, 2023. Dennis and his wife, Kathleen (née Hartl), celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary last year. Dennis was a devoted husband and could be heard calling her name more often than you would imagine.

Family came first with Dennis. He loved his daughters and was proud of the strong independent women they have become. His grandchildren, outperforming their mothers with their athletic achievements, gave Dennis bragging rights and sports-betting partners. His surviving family includes his wife, his four daughters and their families: Carol Anne Faltynski-Privette (David Privette) of Kernersville, NC; Mary Faltynski (Dan Williams) of Boulder, CO; Laura Knox (Scott) of Florence, KY; and Jeannie Keller (Kurt) of Helena, MT; ten grandchildren: Tiffany, Bradley, Jacob, Landon, Cassidy, Jonah, Lindsay, Maeghan, Jackson and Parker. He is also survived by one sister, Mary Jane Kennedy, and was preceded in death by one sister, Betty Faltynski.