HIGH POINT — Dennis Raymond Faltynski, 83, of High Point, died July 29, 2023. Dennis and his wife, Kathleen (née Hartl), celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary last year. Dennis was a devoted husband and could be heard calling her name more often than you would imagine.
Family came first with Dennis. He loved his daughters and was proud of the strong independent women they have become. His grandchildren, outperforming their mothers with their athletic achievements, gave Dennis bragging rights and sports-betting partners. His surviving family includes his wife, his four daughters and their families: Carol Anne Faltynski-Privette (David Privette) of Kernersville, NC; Mary Faltynski (Dan Williams) of Boulder, CO; Laura Knox (Scott) of Florence, KY; and Jeannie Keller (Kurt) of Helena, MT; ten grandchildren: Tiffany, Bradley, Jacob, Landon, Cassidy, Jonah, Lindsay, Maeghan, Jackson and Parker. He is also survived by one sister, Mary Jane Kennedy, and was preceded in death by one sister, Betty Faltynski.
Dennis was born in Chicago, IL to Dorothy (née Hubbs) and Romon Faltynski. As a young man, he excelled in water skiing, football and baseball. He graduated from Marquette University and served in the U.S. Army. His career included many moves across the country. Early positions included Charmin in Green Bay, WI and General Motors in Danville, IL before settling in for a long career with Masonite Corporation. He retired from the Masonite Furniture Fabricating plant in Thomasville in 1990 after which he developed Dennis Wood Products.
Before his illness, Dennis had many hobbies that he loved. He was an intrepid gardener, and his summer harvests were legendary. He enjoyed fishing, golf, canoeing, sailing, woodworking and watching sports. He loved a good party, and longed for family gatherings. Dennis was devoted to the church. He was a long-time member of Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church and active in the Knights of Columbus. He had a special devotion to St. Padre Pio and to the rosary. He was always willing to give of his time, talent and treasure.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be 1:00 p.m., Saturday, August 5th, at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.
The family is grateful for the loving care provided by Hospice and Hayworth House at the end of Dennis’ life. Memorials may be directed to Immaculate Heart of Mary, 4145 Johnson Street, High Point, NC 27265 or to Pennybyrn at Maryfield ℅ Resident Care Fund, 109 Penny Road, High Point, NC 27260.
Cumby Family Funeral Service is assisting the family. Condolences may be made through www.cumbyfuneral.com.
