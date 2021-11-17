HIGH POINT – Mr. Dennis Ray Gimmel, 71, resident of High Point, died Nov. 16, 2021 at Wake Forest University Baptist Medical Center. Arrangements are pending at Cumby Family Funeral Service in High Point.
