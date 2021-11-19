HIGH POINT – Dennis R. Gimmel passed away peacefully, surrounded by family on Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021 due to Covid complications. Dennis was born Feb. 15, 1950, in Ravenna, Ohio as the second of six children to Arnold Fredrick Gimmel and Genevieve Elizabeth Cochran. After graduating from Waterloo High School in Randolph, Ohio in 1968, he joined the Navy, serving four years as an electronic technician, stationed in Virginia Beach, Virginia. After military service, Dennis worked for the United States Post Office until he retired in 2005. He also graduated from Liberty Bible College in Pensacola, Florida with a degree in Theology in 1988.
Dennis was a loving husband, father and grandfather and cherished every moment of his 36 years of marriage to his wife, Rosemary (formerly Rosemary Gilliam of Spartanburg, SC). His passion was to serve Christ and he began each day studying the Bible. He was a Deacon at Oakview Baptist Church and an active member of the ministry outreach and missionary teams. Dennis loved playing the guitar, writing songs and gathering for “jam sessions” with friends and family. His sense of humor, gift for story-telling, and caring nature brought smiles to those who knew him.
In addition to his wife Rosemary, surviving are his children Herbie Gimmel of Winston Salem, Sarah Gimmel Cable and her children Clay and Katie of High Point, Chip Wood and his wife Mari and their children Jackson and Davis of Charlotte, Angie Patterson and her husband Bobby and their children Sophie and Haley of Raleigh, as well as his siblings Jerry Gimmel of Palm Harbor, Florida, Shirley Gimmel Roth of Rootstown, Ohio, Dave Gimmel (Michelle) of Mogadore, Ohio, and Barbara Gimmel of Palm Harbor, Florida.
Dennis was predeceased by his sister Carol Aristide and his first wife, Debra Johnson Gimmel.
A memorial service to celebrate the life of Dennis R. Gimmel will be held 2 p.m. Monday, Nov. 29, 2021 at Oak View Baptist Church with the Reverend Steve Smith and the Reverend Don Duncan officiating. The family will greet friends following the service.
Memorials may be made to Samaritan’s Purse, P.O. Box 3000, Boone, NC 28607 or at Samaritanspurse.org Online condolences may be made on his memorial page at www.cumbyfuneral.com
Arrangements by Cumby Family Funeral Service, High Point.
