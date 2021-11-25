HIGH POINT – Dennis R. Gimmel passed away peacefully, surrounded by family on Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021 due to COVID complications.
A memorial service to celebrate the life of Dennis R. Gimmel will be held 2 p.m. Monday, Nov. 29, 2021 at Oak View Baptist Church with the Reverend Steve Smith and the Reverend Don Duncan officiating. The family will greet friends following the service.
Memorials may be made to Samaritan’s Purse, P.O. Box 3000, Boone, NC 28607 or at Samaritanspurse.org
Online condolences may be made on his memorial page at www.cumbyfuneral.com Arrangements by Cumby Family Funeral Service, High Point.
