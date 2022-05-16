WALLBURG — Dennis Edward King, May 10, 1959-May 16, 2022
Dennis King, 63, of Wallburg, passed away on May 16, 2022 at the High Point Hospice Home. Dennis is survived by a son Jesse King and a daughter Santana King. In addition to his children he is survived by his parents, Walter and Peggy King. Also surviving are his brothers Rick (Lisa), Steve (Beth), and Greg (Ashley) along with many nieces and nephews.
Dennis graduated from Ledford High School and Forsyth Technical Community College. Dennis never met a stranger and enjoyed talking to everyone he met. He had a love for the ocean, the lake, boats, jeeps, motorcycles and fast cars.
The family will have a private ceremony. Memorial donations may be made to Hospice of the Piedmont, 1801 Westchester Drive, High Point, NC 27263.
