HIGH POINT — Dennis John Moretz, 74, of High Point, passed away Friday, December 10, 2021, at the Hospice Home at High Point.
Born August 30, 1947, in Jefferson, NC, he was a son of the late John Moretz and the late Irene Furches Moretz. Dennis worked as an auto mechanic.
He is survived by his companion Linda Welch of the home; daughter, Heather Palmer (Scott) of Tulsa, OK; brothers, Bryce Moretz of Archdale and Ronnie Moretz of West Virginia; grandchildren, Miller Palmer and Holland Palmer.
Memorial services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Monday, December 13, 2021, in the chapel of Wright Funerals-Cremations with Rev. Steve Chip officiating.
The family will receive friends following the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to: Hospice of the Piedmont, 1801 Westchester Drive, High Point, NC 27262. Wright Funerals-Cremations is in charge of arrangements.
