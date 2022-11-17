HPTNWS- 11-18-22 COVERSTON, DENNIS.jpg

JAMESTOWN — Dennis Craig Coverston, 59, passed away unexpectedly at his home on Monday, Nov. 14, 2022.

Dennis was born in Fallon, NV on March 9, 1963 to the late Donald Coverston and Merry Jo Morton Hettick. Dennis was preceded in death by his parents, his step-father Dean Hettick, and a brother Kevin Coverston.

