JAMESTOWN — Dennis Craig Coverston, 59, passed away unexpectedly at his home on Monday, Nov. 14, 2022.
Dennis was born in Fallon, NV on March 9, 1963 to the late Donald Coverston and Merry Jo Morton Hettick. Dennis was preceded in death by his parents, his step-father Dean Hettick, and a brother Kevin Coverston.
Well………… you know……… (eyebrow raise)
Dennis loved with his whole heart. Dennis would be the first person to give you the shirt off of his back, even if he had nothing to give. Dennis was a passionate speaker, always the first to give you advice, solicited or not. There was always a witty comeback or light hearted prank waiting, just in case a friendly challenger would come his way.
Dennis loved his family deeply, and never missed a family celebration or holiday meal (even if he was never on time). Christmas was always his favorite time of year, going far and beyond expectations, and constantly trying to spread his joy to everyone around him. He was a meticulously organized pile maker and he always had a plan, even if his professional procrastination skills created the plan 6 hours before an event.
Dennis’s skills made him famous for Christmas Eve shopping trips, or making 8 pies for a 12 person Thanksgiving (also building a pie transport carrier) but never lost his cool; He had a plan. He loved Charlie Brown, Snoopy, and the Peanuts gang, and even spent time with his girls building and hand painting Christmas decorations on a scale only he would dare. In high school football, he was the center of action, bottom of the pile, but always came out of the game spotless, his mother appreciated that when laundering his white uniform. He will be remembered by his family and friends for his passion for his family, Steelers football, golf, and for always finding a good spot to lean.
Dennis is survived by daughters, Alicia Green and husband Pete of Greensboro, Susie Brennan of Greensboro, Kristy Spivey and husband Chris of High Point; son, Casey Fry and wife Autumn of California; sister, Pam Golding and husband Mike of Nevada; grandchildren, Aimee, Kevin, and Reagan Green; Rylie, Liam, Zoey and Levi Brennan; Eli and Anna Jo Spivey; also numerous nieces and nephews.
A memorial service for Dennis will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022 at the Chapel of Cumby Family Funeral Service at 1015 Eastchester Drive in High Point with the Reverend Danny Sink officiating. The family will receive friends following the service. Dennis’ wishes were to be buried at his family plot in Fallon, Nevada. A service will be held in Nevada at a later date.
