HIGH POINT — Mr. Dennis “Denny” Brian O’Hara, 79, of High Point, died peacefully at home on Nov. 30, 2021, surrounded by his loving family.
He was born May 9, 1942, in Easton, Pennsylvania, to the late Robert O’Hara and Katherine Huff O’Hara. At age 5, he found his passion for football, not only as a player on the field, but as a coach on the sidelines for the Steele Hill Little League. From his infamous days as a wide receiver for the Phillipsburg Stateliners, sports and athletics remained a priority in his life until the very end. Little did he know his future father-in-law was a former player for the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. He proudly carried his football career with him playing on the military team for the United States Air Force. He proudly served our country as a Photo Interpreter with the rank of Airman First Class.
On Oct. 30, 1971, he married the love of his life, Catherine Viscomi. They were blessed to have recently celebrated 50 years of marriage and a beautiful life together. Denny began working for 3M company in 1969, receiving national recognition for his work and leadership within the Customer Service Division. He spent the latter part of his career as National Customer Service Manager, earning the respect and dedication of all who worked beside him, and under his leadership. His career brought him to High Point, NC in 1982 where the family became members of Immaculate Heart of Mary Church and were active throughout the community.
As a former athlete, you could often find him on one of the many local golf courses, or at SportsCenter Athletic Club for his morning workouts. He loved working in the yard with his wife and washing/detailing his cars no matter the weather. His most cherished time has been at the family beach house in North Myrtle. Shagging with his wife and daughter, playing with his grandchildren, enjoying a beautiful life with friends and all who knew him, Denny was known as the “life of the party” wherever he went.
He is survived by his loving wife Catherine, of the home. His daughter Wendy O’Hara-Perry of High Point, grandchildren Madison Marley Perry and Evan Alexander Perry of High Point. He is also survived by a sister, Sharon Dachisen and husband Peter of Easton, PA; sister-in-law Maryann Graziosi and husband Louis of Phillipsburg, NJ; nephew Justin Smith, wife Kelly and children Carter and Ava of Summerfield, NC; nephew Michael Graziosi of Phillipsburg, NJ and all who have been blessed to know him.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 19, in the chapel of the Cumby Family Funeral Service in High Point. The family will receive friends immediately following the service at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, a memorial may be directed to NAMI Guilford, P.O. Box 10557 Greensboro, NC 27404. Condolences may be made through www.cumbyfuneral.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.