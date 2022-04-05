THOMASVILLE — Dena Rae Everhart, 82, of Thomasville North Carolina went peacefully to her heavenly home on March 31, 2022, at the Hinkle Hospice House.
Dena was born on April 17, 1939, to the late Herman and Rachel Johnston. She grew up in Thomasville, NC and attended Pilot School. She married her faithful and loving husband James “Jim” Everhart on Nov. 5, 1956. She was an active member of Johnsontown United Methodist Church and enjoyed serving when she was still able.
Dena was a devoted daughter, sister, wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. Her greatest joy in life was the time spent with her grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Darrell Johnston, her sister-in-law Dale Johnston, her son Keith Everhart, and her grandson Matthew Everhart.
Surviving are her husband, James (Jim) Everhart; Two sons Kyle Everhart (Linda) and Deron Everhart (Karen); One brother Roger Johnston; Two grandchildren Haley Varner (Adam) and Carey Everhart; Two great grandchildren Brice and Jarrett Varner; she also leaves behind many beloved nieces, nephews and friends.
A funeral service will be held Sunday, April 10, 2022, at 3 at Johnsontown United Methodist Church in Thomasville with Rev. Sidney Lanier officiating.
In Lieu of flowers please make donations to the Hinkle Hospice House of Davidson County and Johnsontown United Methodist Church.
