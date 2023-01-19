HIGH POINT — Delphine Braswell Paulsen, 94, of High Point, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023, at Adams Farm Living and Rehabilitation.
Born August 26, 1928 in High Point, she was a daughter of the late Luther and Lether Braswell. Delphine graduated from High Point Central High School and worked for the Internal Revenue Service for 24 years. Delphine loved the Lord with all her heart, and she was a precious sister that will be missed every day.
She is survived by her sister, Helen Coble of High Point; brother, Terry Braswell and wife Molly of Asheville; nephews, Tommy, Doug and Mike all of Asheville; niece, Teresa of Raleigh; several great nieces and nephews; and great-great-nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Paulsen whom she married June 27, 1969.
Graveside services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023, in Floral Garden Park with Rev. Crawford Crenshaw officiating.
The family would like to thank the staff at Adams Farm for the love and care shown. Also, a special thank you to Nancy, Denise, Patrick, Rick, and Cheryl and all other friends for the love shown to Delphine.
Memorial contributions may be made to Trinity Heights Wesleyan Church, 5814 Surrett Dr., Archdale, NC 27263.
Wright Funerals-Cremations, High Point is in charge of arrangements.
