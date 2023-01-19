HPTNWS- 1-20-23 PAULSON, DELPHINE.jpg

HIGH POINT — Delphine Braswell Paulsen, 94, of High Point, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023, at Adams Farm Living and Rehabilitation.

Born August 26, 1928 in High Point, she was a daughter of the late Luther and Lether Braswell. Delphine graduated from High Point Central High School and worked for the Internal Revenue Service for 24 years. Delphine loved the Lord with all her heart, and she was a precious sister that will be missed every day.

