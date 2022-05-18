HIGH POINT — Mrs. Delores Marie Leathers, resident of Pennybyrn at Maryfield, passed away on May 16, 2022. She was born July 2, 1925 in Mitchell SD, the daughter of William J. and Lucia C. Lucas. Delores graduated with a RN degree from Creighton Memorial St. Joseph School of Nursing in Omaha, NE in 1946. She was preceded in death by her husband, Rex Clegg Leathers and is survived by her four children, seven grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. Delores and Rex settled in NC for retirement after traveling extensively for Rex’s work. She was a kind, generous and gentle spirit.
Final services will be held at Black Hills National Cemetery in South Dakota at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Maryfield Residence Care Fund at pennybyrnliving.org or the charity of your choice. Cumby Family Funeral Service in High Point is assisting the family. Condolences may be made through www.cumbyfuneral.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.