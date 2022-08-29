THOMASVILLE — Mr. Delmar Younts, 86, a resident of E. Holly Grove Road, passed away on Friday, August 26, 2022 at his home. He was born on Jan. 16, 1936 in Randolph County, NC to Baxter Paul Younts and Fleta Mae Barnes Younts. Delmar, along with his brother Terry, operated Younts Brothers Saw Mill for 30+ years and he retired from Rex Oil Company. He was a US Army Veteran and attended Wellspring Community Church. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Betty Ridge; and brothers-in-law, Danny Bell and Sherrill Saunders.
On June 14, 1958, he married Alice Elliott, who survives of the home; also surviving are his brothers, Terry Younts and wife Nancy and Paul Younts and wife Linda; sisters, Jean Saunders and Sandy Younts; brother-in-law, Layton Ridge; sisters-in-law, Frances Pait and husband Hulon and Jo Ann Bell; and several very special nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, and two great-great nieces.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.