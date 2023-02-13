KERNERSVILLE — Mrs. Dellie Inman Lewis, age, 98 of Kernersville passed away on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023, at Summerstone Health and Rehab in Kernersville. Mrs. Lewis was born Feb. 21, 1924, in Surry County to the late Matt and Sallie Ann Adams Inman. Dellie was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend. She will be deeply missed by all that knew her. She is survived by two grandchildren, David Smith and wife Tracy and Sally Ann Hewitt and husband Tom; three great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; one sister, Erline Inman Cranford. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Lewis is preceded in death by her husband, Bill Lewis; a daughter, Jilda Lewis Smith; along with several sisters, and brothers. A private inurnment will be held at Skyline Memory Gardens. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Hillcrest Baptist Church, 9856 McNeil Road, Kernersville, North Carolina 27284. Moody Funeral Services in Mount Airy has been entrusted with the arrangements.
