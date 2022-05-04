HIGH POINT — Mrs. Della Shore Stroud, 89, resident of Providence Place, died May 2, 2022 at High Point Medical Center.
She was born August 15, 1932 in Greensboro, NC, a daughter to the late Theodore Shore Sr. and Ruth Medley Shore. Della was a resident of this area all her life and a member of Oak Hill Friends Meeting. In 1952, she married Harold Ray Stroud who preceded her in death in 2007. She was also preceded in death by four siblings, Theodore Shore Jr., David Shore, Vangie Cirba and Lois Gibson.
Surviving is her daughter, Brenda Draughn (David) of Winston-Salem; granddaughter, Jamie Sykes (Chris) of Holden Beach; sister, Rachel Shore of Winston-Salem; sister-in-law, Lee Shore of Greensboro; and many nieces and nephews on the Stroud and Shore sides of the family.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Monday, May 9, at Oak Hill Friends Meeting with John Sides officiating. An interment will follow at Floral Garden Park Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the meeting one hour prior to the service on Monday. Memorials may be directed to Oak Hill Friends Meeting at 2001 Westchester Dr. High Point, NC, 27262.
Cumby Family Funeral Service in High Point is assisting the family.
Condolences may be made through www.cumbyfuneral.com.
