HIGH POINT— Ms. Della Faye Smarr, 68, entered her eternal rest Sept. 4, 2022. She was born July 11, 1954 to S.B. and Iola Howze Smarr, the 11th of 12 children. "Sis" as she was fondly called was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, David, Raymond, John, and Robert Howze, Charlie Jr. and Eric Smarr, James and William Berry.
Faye graduated from T. Wingate Andrews High School class of 1972. She was employed by The Presbyterian Home of High Point for 32 years. Faye was a kindhearted, sweet, loveable person who was cherished by anyone she met.
She leaves behind to cherish her memory daughter, Chemise Smarr; grandchildren, Kiera Dates, Tzion Settle, Arturo Settle II, and Keziah Settle; great grandchild, Josiah Taylor; brothers, Bobby (Esther) Berry and Samuel Smarr; sister, Barbara Brevard; special cousin, Tishe McGill; Alisha Swepson (her 2nd daughter); special friends, Hoyte Phifer, David Williams, and Clarence Davis; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and close friends.
Funeral service will be held Monday, Sept. 12, 2022 at 11 a.m. at Righteous In Christ Ministries, Inc. 518 Lawndale Ave., High Point, NC 27260. Interment will follow at Carolina Biblical Gardens. The family will receive friends at the church from 10:30 a.m. until 11 a.m.
Final arrangements are entrusted to Phillips Funeral Service, Inc.
