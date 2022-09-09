Della Smarr

HIGH POINT— Ms. Della Faye Smarr, 68, entered her eternal rest Sept. 4, 2022. She was born July 11, 1954 to S.B. and Iola Howze Smarr, the 11th of 12 children. "Sis" as she was fondly called was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, David, Raymond, John, and Robert Howze, Charlie Jr. and Eric Smarr, James and William Berry.

Faye graduated from T. Wingate Andrews High School class of 1972. She was employed by The Presbyterian Home of High Point for 32 years. Faye was a kindhearted, sweet, loveable person who was cherished by anyone she met.

