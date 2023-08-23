JAMESTOWN — Delbert Lee Hill was born May 6, 1933 to James Melvin and Georgia (Barbee) Hill in Guilford County, NC. He grew up in Jamestown on Deep River by the Oakdale Cotton Mill Village. He met the love of his life, Lucille while he was serving stateside in the army during the Korean War. They married in 1954 and they enjoyed 63 years together.
Delbert spent the majority of his working years as a finishing plumber. He retired from Pete Wall Plumbing Company in 1992. However, his true devotion was to the ministry. Before he was ordained in 1981, he taught Sunday School, sang in the choir, worked with youth groups and served as associate pastor at several churches in North Carolina and Florida. Bales Memorial Wesleyan Church, Largo Wesleyan Church, Seminole Church of the Nazarene, Spring Hill Interdenominational Church and the Gospel Tabernacle Church of Holiday, Florida. He also volunteered as a chaplain for many years at the Ark on Clearwater Beach working with drug addicts and alcoholics and he also served as a chaplain with the Boy Scouts of America. In 1990, Delbert and Lucille moved home to Jamestown and together with family founded the Gospel Tabernacle Church in Trinity, NC.
Delbert loved to read and had hundreds of books in his library. He was an avid rock hound and his collection included he rocks from all over the world. Although he had to quit school in the eighth grade to help his family he was a lifelong learner. In addition to geology he enjoyed astronomy and history. He coached Little League baseball for several years. He loved comedy, music, westerns, game shows, wrestling and boxing.
Delbert passed away on August 21, 2023, with his family by his side. He is survived by his daughters Rebecca (Becky) Fletcher and Debbie Hill, his grandchildren Matthew Alverson (Susan), Brandon Alverson (Heather), Chantel Muntain (Joshua); great grandchildren Samuel, Gabe, Emma, Danae, Kiersten, Caleb, Tirzah, and Naomi.
Funeral services will be held at 12 p.m. on Saturday, August 26, in the chapel of the Cumby Family Funeral Service in Archdale with Rev. Brandon Alverson officiating. Interment will follow at Floral Garden Park Cemetery in High Point. The family will receive friends from 10:30 - 11:45 a.m. prior to the service at the funeral home. Memorials may be directed to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital at 501 St. Jude Pl. Memphis, TN 38105 or to Gideons of Archdale. Special thanks is extended to the doctors, nurses and staff of Wake Forest Baptist Hospital as well as their Comprehensive Cancer Center for the loving care given to our father. Cumby Family Funeral Service in Archdale is assisting the family. Condolences may be made through www.cumbyfuneral.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.