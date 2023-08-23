HPTNWS- 8-24-23 HILL, DELERT.png

JAMESTOWN — Delbert Lee Hill was born May 6, 1933 to James Melvin and Georgia (Barbee) Hill in Guilford County, NC. He grew up in Jamestown on Deep River by the Oakdale Cotton Mill Village. He met the love of his life, Lucille while he was serving stateside in the army during the Korean War. They married in 1954 and they enjoyed 63 years together.

Delbert spent the majority of his working years as a finishing plumber. He retired from Pete Wall Plumbing Company in 1992. However, his true devotion was to the ministry. Before he was ordained in 1981, he taught Sunday School, sang in the choir, worked with youth groups and served as associate pastor at several churches in North Carolina and Florida. Bales Memorial Wesleyan Church, Largo Wesleyan Church, Seminole Church of the Nazarene, Spring Hill Interdenominational Church and the Gospel Tabernacle Church of Holiday, Florida. He also volunteered as a chaplain for many years at the Ark on Clearwater Beach working with drug addicts and alcoholics and he also served as a chaplain with the Boy Scouts of America. In 1990, Delbert and Lucille moved home to Jamestown and together with family founded the Gospel Tabernacle Church in Trinity, NC.