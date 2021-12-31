HIGH POINT — Dee Ann Cecil Pierce, 66, of High Point, passed away Sunday, December 26, 2021, at Lexington Medical Center.
Born October 27, 1955, in Guilford County, she was a daughter of the late Kenneth Presley Cecil and the late Barbara Flinchum Cecil. Dee was a customer service rep. with American Express, graduated from Allen Jay High School, and attended UNCG. She was a member of Welch Memorial United Methodist Church.
She is survived by her son, Noel Alan Cecil and wife Crystal of Thomasville; daughter, Anna Pierce of High Point; sister, Lisa Cecil-Glenn of High Point; grandchildren, Taylor Cecil, Alyssa Cecil, Tresten Cecil, Kaitlyn Paschal, Kaycee Dunn, and Thomas Dunn; great-granddaughter, Adelinemae Jennings; and nieces, Lauren Glenn Myers and Elizabeth Grace Myers.
Memorial services will be conducted at 3 p.m. Sunday, January 2, 2022, at Welch Memorial United Methodist Church. The family will receive friends following the service.
Condolences may be expressed online at www.wrightfs.com. Wright Funerals-Cremations is in charge of arrangements.
