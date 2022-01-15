HIGH POINT — Debra Denise Macchiarolo went to be with her Savior on Jan. 10, 2022 after a sudden illness.
Born on Oct. 28, 1951 in Osawatamie, Kansas, she was the daughter of Bill Davis and Lorna Zink. In 1989, she married David Macchiarolo in Lee’s Summit, MO, and in 1991 they relocated to High Point, NC. She enjoyed shopping, camping, classic music performers such as Loretta Lynn and Aretha Franklin, and taking care of her beloved dog, Taffy.
Preceded in death by her parents, and a brother William, Debra is survived by her husband, David, of High Point, NC, and a son, Aaron Phelps and his wife Holly, of Orlando, FL.
A memorial service will be held on Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022 at 2 p.m. at Cumby Family Funeral
Service, 1015 Eastchester Drive, High Point, NC 27262.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the American Heart Association.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.cumbyfuneral.com.
