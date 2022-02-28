THOMASVILLE — Debra Marie Campbell Stroud, age 67, passed away on Feb. 25, 2022.
She was born in High Point, NC, on Sept. 19, 1954, to Conley Wilbur Campbell and Mildred Brown Campbell.
She enjoyed knitting in the hosiery industry for 35 years. She attended the Orchard Church, where she would feed and help the homeless for many years.
Debra is survived by her loving husband, Ronald Stroud; her daughter, Angel Hughes Mazarakis; her son-in-law, Steve Mazarakis; siblings, Larry Campbell (Clarincy), David Campbell, Ronnie Campbell (Patsie), Edward Campbell (Patricia), and Rex Campbell (Cheryl); eight grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her son, Wayne Hughes; a brother, Kenneth Campbell; sisters Melony Jaglowski and Shirley Tollison; grandson Jeffery Hughes; and her sister-in-law Hazel Campbell.
A funeral service will be held in the chapel of Sechrest-Davis Funerals and Cremations, 18 Randolph St., Thomasville, NC, on Thursday, March 3, at 11 a.m. Burial will follow at Holly Hill Memorial Park.
The family will greet friends prior to the service from 10 -10:45 at the funeral home.
In addition to flowers, memorials and donations may be made to Cancer Services of Davidson County at 25 W 6th Ave., Lexington, N.C. 27292.
The family is under the care of Sechrest-Davis Funerals and Cremations of Thomasville.
Online condolences: www.sechrestdavisthomasville.com — select obituaries.
