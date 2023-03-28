LEXINGTON — Debra Calloway Needham, 59, of Lexington, passed away, Monday, March 27, 2023, at Thomasville Medical Center.
No services are planned.
Wright Funerals-Cremations, High Point is in charge of arrangement
