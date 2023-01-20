HPTNWS- 1-21-23 HOUSTON, DEBORAH.jpg

THOMASVILLE — Deborah Shawn Russell Houston, 68, of Thomasville went home to be with the Lord on Thursday morning, Jan. 19, 2023 at High Point Medical Center.

Deborah was born Nov. 30, 1954 to the late Robert Boyd Russell and Frances Crawford Russell in Davidson County. She was a faithful member of West End United Methodist Church in Thomasville where she served as a layperson. She served in the United Methodist Women, worked Vacation Bible School and was awarded layperson of the year. Deborah loved to cook and try new recipes for her family. She enjoyed Christmas and all other holidays, and fun filled family trips to the beach. No other “Nanny” loved her grandchildren as much as Deborah.

