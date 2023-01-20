THOMASVILLE — Deborah Shawn Russell Houston, 68, of Thomasville went home to be with the Lord on Thursday morning, Jan. 19, 2023 at High Point Medical Center.
Deborah was born Nov. 30, 1954 to the late Robert Boyd Russell and Frances Crawford Russell in Davidson County. She was a faithful member of West End United Methodist Church in Thomasville where she served as a layperson. She served in the United Methodist Women, worked Vacation Bible School and was awarded layperson of the year. Deborah loved to cook and try new recipes for her family. She enjoyed Christmas and all other holidays, and fun filled family trips to the beach. No other “Nanny” loved her grandchildren as much as Deborah.
They brought much joy in her life.
Surviving are her husband of 49 years, Delbert W. Houston Jr. of the home; three loving children, Tracy Roche of Lexington, Chris Houston and wife Ae of Thomasville, Michael Houston and wife Kiley of Tiger, GA; three siblings, Brenda Pennington of Thomasville, Ronald Russell of WV, Sharron Darr and husband Steve of Thomasville; eight beloved grandchildren, Ally Houston, Ariel Roche, Kenney Houston, Caleb Roche, Lauren Houston, Nolan Houston, Eliana Roche, Daniel Houston; two loving sisters-in-law, Beverly Messer and Gwen Yates; many nieces, nephews and extended family.
A funeral service will be held on Monday, Jan. 23, 2023 at 11 a.m. at West End United Methodist Church in Thomasville with Rev. Lisa Johnston officiating. Burial will follow at Holly Hill Memorial Park in Thomasville. The family will greet friends Sunday night from 6 to 8 p.m. at the J.C. Green and Sons Funeral Home in Thomasville. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the Davidson County Cancer Association or West End UMC.
