LANDAU/PFALZ, Germany — Deborah Matthews Mayer, 69, formerly of Thomasville, N.C., went home to be with her Heavenly Father on Tuesday, Jan. 17, surrounded by her loving family in her home.
“Debbie” had fought a courageous 4 year battle with ALS.
After graduating from the University of Georgia, she was working in Atlanta where she met
and married Hans W. Mayer of Landau/Pfalz, Germany. She was a devoted wife of 45 years
and became the loving mother of Erica C. Mayer-Kirsch (Martin) of Munich and son Lucas
M. Mayer with granddaughter Fiona Mayer of Landau/Pfalz.
Debbie was a passionate and recognized master gardener. Like her father, she loved the earth,
plants and flowers. Her garden was photographed and published a number of times in the
major garden magazines in Germany.
Over the years, family travels and adventures found the Mayers in many corners of the world.
The summers were spent with her bilingual children in the States giving them their love for
America and especially for the South. These visits with parents and family enabled her to
keep close ties with her childhood, high school and college friends. These times were precious
to them.
Debbie was a tireless, compassionate worker in Germany for the refugees – especially the
Syrians. She knew what it felt like to be the foreigner even as she herself had great
advantages. She knew the German system of schools, healthcare and the language. She was
relentless in her efforts to make their displaced lives less overwhelming in a strange new
culture. These people will never forget her compassion and caring for them.
Debbie’s many friends and her faith were paramount in her intense battle with ALS. The Lucy
Girls of her home church – Fairgrove United Methodist in Thomasville – were among her
most ardent and faithful supporters and became her prayer warriors – never failing to send
notes and made her feel they were helping her battle this illness.
Her Landau church was very important to her, and she developed a very special and warm
relationship with her ministers. She was inspired daily by the noon and evening church bells
that she could hear from her home. She loved the 13 th century Gothic church she attended,
where her children were baptized, and the magnificent pipe organ she so loved hearing.
On Friday, Jan. 27 at noon, she will enter this church for the last time with many friends
and family as the organ plays “America the Beautiful” and many sacred hymns. She will exit
as she did in life – well loved and she would say – well blessed....... ALL IS WELL WITH
MY SOUL.
Debbie is preceded in death by her nephews Trent and Jordon Everhart and her parents
Connie and Howard Matthews of Thomasville.
She is survived by her sister Delores M. E. Rosebrock (Lou) of Highlands, N.C., and
sister/cousin Betty Lord Francis (David) of Charlotte, N.C.
