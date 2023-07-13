HPTNWS- 7-14-23 JONES, DEBORAH.jpg

THOMASVILLE — On Saturday, July 8, 2023, Deborah Lee Jones transitioned from her earthly life to her eternal life in heaven. Happiness and joy were expressed to God for the birth of Deborah Lee Jones. Affectionately known as "Debbie," she was born on Oct. 1, 1967, in Bay Shore, NY, to the now late Margaret Walker and the late Joseph Jones.

She was preceded in death by her two brothers, Curtis Jones and Mark Walker. Deborah's greatest accomplishment was obtaining two degrees: an Associate's Degree in Arts and an Associate's Degree in Science from Davidson Davie Community College. Before her untimely passing, she was expected to attend Winston Salem State University to pursue a Bachelor's degree in Social Work this upcoming Fall.