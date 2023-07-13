THOMASVILLE — On Saturday, July 8, 2023, Deborah Lee Jones transitioned from her earthly life to her eternal life in heaven. Happiness and joy were expressed to God for the birth of Deborah Lee Jones. Affectionately known as "Debbie," she was born on Oct. 1, 1967, in Bay Shore, NY, to the now late Margaret Walker and the late Joseph Jones.
She was preceded in death by her two brothers, Curtis Jones and Mark Walker. Deborah's greatest accomplishment was obtaining two degrees: an Associate's Degree in Arts and an Associate's Degree in Science from Davidson Davie Community College. Before her untimely passing, she was expected to attend Winston Salem State University to pursue a Bachelor's degree in Social Work this upcoming Fall.
Family and friends will remember Debbie as the person who brought people together, from daily conversations to weekly hangouts, holiday gatherings, and cookouts. Those who were close to Debbie knew that they mattered and were loved, even if she couldn't talk because her favorite TV show, "Housewives," was on. Her friendships were lasting, loyal, and true. Her heart, beauty, kindness, courage, and, most of all, her contagious laugh will always be remembered by her family and friends. Deborah weathered life's storms with grace and dignity. Her loving and devoted children, grandchildren, and sisters will hold her precious memories dearly. Charnette Davis, Thomasville, NC; Robert Davis, Charlotte, NC; Tevin Davis, High Point, NC; Chassidy Davis, Thomasville, NC; Grandchildren: Jameer Davis, Eli Kersey, Jasia Davis, Khalyn Burton, Khasyn Burton; Sisters: Diedra Walker, Marilyn Jones; and a host of uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, and other relatives and friends.
A Service In Memory will be given at 2 0'clock on Saturday, July 15, 2023 at Emmanuel Baptist Church, 204 Turner St., Thomasville, NC. Johnson and Sons Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.