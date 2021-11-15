20 Aug. 1948-
12 Nov. 2021
NEW LONDON — Debbie Haley Mann, a resident of New London, NC, (formally from High Point) earned her wings and went to meet Our Lord and Savior on Nov. 12, 2021, at 4:57 a.m., and was met at Heaven’s gate by her husband, Daniel C. Mann, and youngest son, Jonathon Spencer Mann.
Debbie was born on Aug. 20, 1948, to Willie Mae and Jack Haley, of High Point. Debbie went to Central High School and still remains lifelong friends with many of her classmates. One evening while out with her longtime high school friend, Sharon Miles (Owens), Debbie met her forever Soulmate, Daniel C. Mann (Danny) at the local hangout, “Cecil’s Drug Store” on North Main Street. They were married for 51 years, until his passing, and were blessed with four children during their marriage.
Debbie, being a very creative person, was employed over her lifetime in many different careers, but always found time to stay actively involved in her children’s lives. When and where there was beach music to be found, chances are you would find Debbie there too (usually cutting a rug)!
Debbie is survived by her brother, Terry W. Haley; her three children, Tracey P. Bepler and her husband, Gerold Bepler, of Bloomfield Hills, Michigan, Daniel C. Mann, Jr. and his wife, Heather O. Mann, of High Point. and Nicholas M. Mann and his wife, Brianne W. Mann, also from High Point; eight grandchildren, Tristan W. Bepler, Breiton E. Bepler, Isabelle H. Bepler, Christian G. Bepler, Haley B. Mann, Kenzie B .Mann, Spencer J. Mann and Jack H. Mann.
We are so very thankful for all of Mom’s wonderful, loving friends who have faithfully remained by her side for all of these years and remained active in her life until her final breath.
A funeral service will be conducted on Thursday, Nov. 18, at 12 p.m. at Oakview Baptist Church, with the Reverend Larry Rice officiating, following with burial at Floral Garden Park Cemetery.
The family will receive friends at Sechrest-Davis Funerals & Cremations, 975 Phillips Ave., High Point, NC, on Wednesday from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.
Please share your condolences with the family
the family at www.
sechrestdavisphillips
