HIGH POINT— Debbie Hinkle Thompson, born May 1, 1961 in Winston-Salem, NC. She passed away May 26, 2022 at Hospice of the Piedmont, High Point, NC, after a ten-year battle with breast cancer.
She attended Salem Academy, graduated from Parkland High School and UNC-G. Following graduation Debbie worked for Piedmont Airlines and U. S. Airways as a flight attendant. She went back to Salem College to update her teaching certificate, which enabled her to teach at several schools in Davidson County.
She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Mr. and Mrs. Richard M. Clodfelter and Mr. and Mrs. Sanford O. Hinkle Sr.; her father, Talmadge G. Hinkle Sr.; and her sister-in-law, Susan Y. Hinkle.
Debbie is survived by her husband, Randall B. Thompson; their son, Austin R. and his wife Olivia D. Thompson; her mother, Ann Hinkle King and husband Robert L. King Jr.; her brother, T. Gray Hinkle Jr. and wife Eve; sister, Melissa Ann Hinkle; her biological dad, Harold G. Williard; two nieces and a great niece.
A service to celebrate Debbie’s life will be held at Shady Grove United Methodist Church, 167 Shady Grove Church Rd., Winston-Salem, NC 27107 at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, May 29, 2022, with Rev. Dr. Tom Mabry officiating. Her interment will follow at Floral Garden Park Cemetery in High Point. The family will receive friends at the church one hour prior to the service on Sunday.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Shady Grove United Methodist Church or Hospice of the Piedmont, 1801 Westchester Drive, High Point, NC 27262.
The family would like to thank Dr. Heather Scherer for her wonderful care through this long battle. Cumby Family Funeral Service in High Point is assisting the family. Condolences may be made through www.cumbyfuneral.com.
