HPTNWS- 1-18-23 ALLRED, DEBBIE.jpg

HIGH POINT — Debbie (Debbie) Jane Buie Allred, 70, of High Point, passed away Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023, at Hospice Home at High Point.

Born May 16, 1952, in High Point, she was a daughter of the late William T. Buie and the late Martha Jane Cousins. Debbie was a teacher’s assistant for the Guilford County school system and a member of First Presbyterian Church in High Point.

Trending Videos