HIGH POINT — Debbie (Debbie) Jane Buie Allred, 70, of High Point, passed away Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023, at Hospice Home at High Point.
Born May 16, 1952, in High Point, she was a daughter of the late William T. Buie and the late Martha Jane Cousins. Debbie was a teacher’s assistant for the Guilford County school system and a member of First Presbyterian Church in High Point.
She is survived by her partner of 25 years, Jerry Teer of the home; sons, Grant Allred of High Point and Bill Allred (Angie) of Thomasville; sister, Ann Byerly of High Point; grandson, Bryson Allred; and nephews, Alan and Bart Byerly.
Memorial services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023, in the chapel of Wright Funerals-Cremations, High Point with Rev. Lee Zehmer officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to: Hospice of the Piedmont, 1801 Westchester Drive, High Point, NC 27262.
Wright Funerals-Cremations, High Point is in charge of arrangements.
