HIGH POINT — Mrs. Martha Deanna Anders Salters, 81, resident of Kernersville, died Oct. 5, 2022, at her home.
She was born August 15, 1941, in Baltimore, Maryland, a daughter to Dallas E. and Lucy Magnolia Melton Anders. As a resident of this area most of her life, she retired from Sears in 1998 and was a member of New Covenant Church of God. In 1957 she married Bill Salters, who survives of the residence. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two sisters and three brothers.
Also surviving are two daughters, Ramona Mosley (Ricky) of Archdale and Diane Hudson (Joel) of Wallburg; a brother, Don Anders (Renee) of Statesville; four grandchildren, Michelle Richardson (John) of Roanoke, VA, Amber Hudson of Kernersville, Jonathan Mosley (Brooke) of Thomasville, and Sarah Hudson of Wallburg; and five great grandchildren, Tatyana, Sofia, Ren, Layla and Jaxon.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 11, in the chapel of the Cumby Family Funeral Service in High Point, with Rev. Riley Puckett officiating. Interment will follow at Floral Garden Park Cemetery. Memorials may be directed to Fresh Life Church, 5945 Mendenhall Road Ext., Archdale, N.C. 27263 or to Trellis Supportive Care, 101 Hospice Lane, Winston-Salem, N.C. 27103. Condolences may be made through www.cumbyfuneral.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.