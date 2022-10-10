HIGH POINT — Mrs. Martha Deanna Anders Salters, 81, resident of Kernersville, died Oct. 5, 2022, at her home.

She was born August 15, 1941, in Baltimore, Maryland, a daughter to Dallas E. and Lucy Magnolia Melton Anders. As a resident of this area most of her life, she retired from Sears in 1998 and was a member of New Covenant Church of God. In 1957 she married Bill Salters, who survives of the residence. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two sisters and three brothers.

Trending Videos